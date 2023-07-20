x
Moline Parks & Recreation updating plans, asks for community feedback through an online survey

The department is surveying Moline residents on how they use the city's outdoor spaces.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Parks and Recreation is updating its "Master Plan" and has asked residents to share their thoughts on the future of the city's parks. 

The department is conducting a survey to get community feedback on how residents use local parks. The city department posted on their Facebook page that the plan serves to guide the continual improvement of the community's parks, open space, facilities, and bicycle and pedestrian areas.

You can fill out the survey in English here.  La encuesta también está disponible en Español.

