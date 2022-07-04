Moline celebrates Park and Recreation Month with popsicles in the park every Thursday

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline, Illinois, and Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati named July 2022 as Park and Recreation Month. It's part of a bigger effort by the National Recreation and Park Association.
To celebrate the occasion, Moline Parks and Recreation will be hosting a series of community appreciation events throughout July.
Every Thursday throughout the month of July, community members of all ages are invited to a different Moline public park to enjoy a free popsicle while supplies last.
Below is the complete schedule of popsicle pitstops:
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 7 at Millennium Park.
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 14 at Karstens Park.
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 21 at Stephens Park.
- 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 28 at Browning Park.
The event series is sponsored by Dead Poet's Espresso.
According to Moline Parks and Recreation, other celebratory giveaways, handouts and yard games will take place throughout the month.