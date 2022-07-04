x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Moline celebrates Park and Recreation Month with popsicles in the park every Thursday

Enjoy a free frozen treat from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Thursday in July at a different Moline park.

More Videos

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline, Illinois, and Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati named July 2022 as Park and Recreation Month. It's part of a bigger effort by the National Recreation and Park Association.

To celebrate the occasion, Moline Parks and Recreation will be hosting a series of community appreciation events throughout July.

Every Thursday throughout the month of July, community members of all ages are invited to a different Moline public park to enjoy a free popsicle while supplies last. 

Below is the complete schedule of popsicle pitstops:

RELATED: Spend your summer poolside! Here's where you can take a dip this summer in QC

The event series is sponsored by Dead Poet's Espresso.

According to Moline Parks and Recreation, other celebratory giveaways, handouts and yard games will take place throughout the month.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement