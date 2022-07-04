Moline celebrates Park and Recreation Month with popsicles in the park every Thursday

Enjoy a free frozen treat from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Thursday in July at a different Moline park.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline, Illinois, and Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati named July 2022 as Park and Recreation Month. It's part of a bigger effort by the National Recreation and Park Association.

To celebrate the occasion, Moline Parks and Recreation will be hosting a series of community appreciation events throughout July.

Every Thursday throughout the month of July, community members of all ages are invited to a different Moline public park to enjoy a free popsicle while supplies last.

Below is the complete schedule of popsicle pitstops:

The event series is sponsored by Dead Poet's Espresso.