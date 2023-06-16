Moline hosting open house for proposed Eastgate development

The tax increment financing development has hopes to bring new revenue for the area.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline will host an open house to present an upcoming project. A new tax increment financing (TIF) development is planned on the city's eastern edge.

The open house is on Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1616 6th Ave, on the second floor. A copy of the proposal is available for viewing at the City Clerk's Office.

The goal of this sight is to increase public and private development in the area, and to reduce blight.

WQAD reported on this plan last month, as the city considered pulling the TIF status of the SouthPark Mall.

Following the open house, an ordinance approving the tax increment redevelopment plan and the Eastgate TIF redevelopment project area will be presented to the Moline City Council on Tuesday, June 20.

