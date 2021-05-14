Moline officer involved in fatal crash with teen bicyclist identified

The Moline Police Department has identified the officer involved in the crash that killed a teenage bicyclist earlier in May.
In a press release on Friday, May 14, MPD announced that the officer in question is Ofc. Katherine Pennacchio, who has been with the department since 2018.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 4, when she was travelling on 34th Street on her way to an incident when she struck 13-year-old Charles Hubbard, who was bicycling. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Pennacchio has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, per stand procedure.
The Moline Police Department says that it has been in contact with Hubbard's family, and that both are devastated by the tragedy.
Illinois State Police are still conducting its investigation into the crash, and want to remind the public that it will take time.