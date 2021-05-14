Moline officer involved in fatal crash with teen bicyclist identified

The MPD officer involved in the crash that killed a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle earlier in May has been identified.

The Moline Police Department has identified the officer involved in the crash that killed a teenage bicyclist earlier in May.

In a press release on Friday, May 14, MPD announced that the officer in question is Ofc. Katherine Pennacchio, who has been with the department since 2018.

Pennacchio has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, per stand procedure.

The Moline Police Department says that it has been in contact with Hubbard's family, and that both are devastated by the tragedy.