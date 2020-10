MOLINE, Ill — The Moline police department is giving a shout out to an officer-canine duo for their work in finding an illegal gun.

Officer Schultz and his canine partner, Annie, were called in to investigate after a foot chase on Monday, October 19.

Police say officer Schultz and Annie searched the area and were able to find a gun that was dropped during the chase. The suspect was a convicted felon and is now in custody.