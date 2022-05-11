Wednesday morning fire destroys Moline home on North Shore Drive

A fire broke out at a home on North Shore Drive, which left it unlivable, even though the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline resident was left without a home after a fire left the building uninhabitable Wednesday morning.

According to the Moline Fire Department, at about 7:30 a.m. on May 11, responders arrived at the 900 block of North Shore Drive after a resident smelled smoke and called 911.

The occupant was able to notice the fire in time despite a lack of working smoke detectors and escaped quickly.

Fire crews arrived at the single-story home about five minutes later and found large amounts of smoke pouring out several windows.

Firefighters were able to get inside the building and attack the fire, which was successfully extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The crews remained at the scene for nearly two hours searching for fire extensions and assessing the damage. The home was later deemed uninhabitable, and MFD's Prevention and Investigations Bureau launched an investigation.