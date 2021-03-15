Moline nonprofit has helped nearly 2,000 older adults get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine

Alternatives is serving 10 area counties, helping those who either don't have access to a computer or need help with online registration.

MOLINE, Ill. — A nonprofit organization that works to provide older adults assistance in everyday life has helped more than 1,800 people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alternatives is serving people in 10 area counties, either stepping in to assist because they don't have a computer or need help with online registration.

As of March 15, Alternatives has had 3,700 people express interest in getting a vaccine. They have been scheduling between 200 and 400 older adults each week.

The organization has about 12 volunteers working through a waiting list, which is prioritized by age. The volunteers sign people up either at local pharmacies or through other vaccine opportunities, like health department-sanctioned events.