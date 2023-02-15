City of Moline looking to start annual summer festival

After the success of the Moline 150th celebration, organizers are looking to bring back the event annually under a new crowdsourced name.

The City of Moline is planning an annual summer festival after the success of Moline's sesquicentennial in the summer of 2022.

Last year's celebration recognized the city's 150th anniversary since its founding.

A city representative said the Moline City Council has budgeted enough to bring back the event in 2023 and they hope to make it an annual event.

Organizers are asking the community to rename the new event, as they said reusing the "Moline 150th" name would not make sense.

The organizers are turning to the community to come up with a name after there was success asking the public to name the City of Moline's snowplow fleet.