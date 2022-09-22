Moline school placed on lockdown after student brings BB gun to school

All children are safe and the lockdown has been lifted.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline middle school is no longer locked down after a Thursday morning incident, according to a news release from Moline police chief Darren Gault.

At 8:09 a.m. the school resource officer at John Deere Middle School was notified that a student was observed entering the building with what appeared to be a handgun.

The school was subsequently placed on lockdown.

A second Moline officer arrived on scene within minutes to assist in locating the juvenile.

The school resource officer located the student in possession of a BB gun at 8:14 a.m.

Gault explained in the news release, "It is important to note that the handgun was not real and no students were in danger. This does highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed. In this case the process worked and a police officer was able to immediately intervene."

"While this was not a real firearm, all suspicious activity is treated seriously. It is still unlawful to take a replica or look-a-like gun in a school and this investigation is ongoing," Gault said.

Moline police and district schools have been working towards efforts to curb school violence with the uptick in mental health issues that students face post-COVID.

The school's lockdown has been lifted and there is no need for parents or family to respond to the school.