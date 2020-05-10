Moline man dies in crash after suffering medical issue, police say

The 62-year-old driver hit a tree near the 4700 block of 53rd Street in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — A man died in a car crash after police say he suffered a medical emergency while driving.

The man, a 62-year-old from Moline, crashed into a tree in the 4700 block of 53rd Street in Moline, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department. That area is near Calvary Church south of John Deere Road. This happened on Sunday, October 4 around 1:15 p.m.

Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until family is notified.

There was nobody else in the vehicle.