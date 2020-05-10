Moline man dies in crash after suffering medical issue, police say

MOLINE, Ill. — A man died in a car crash after police say he suffered a medical emergency while driving.
The man, a 62-year-old from Moline, crashed into a tree in the 4700 block of 53rd Street in Moline, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department. That area is near Calvary Church south of John Deere Road. This happened on Sunday, October 4 around 1:15 p.m.
Police said he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until family is notified.
There was nobody else in the vehicle.
If you have any information on this crash you're asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140.