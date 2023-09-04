Moline Kiwanis Club celebrating Diaper Depot anniversary with 'fill the truck' charity drive

Donors can drop off diapers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.

MOLINE, Ill. — For the past nine years, the First Baptist Church in Moline has been giving away diapers to local parents in need through their monthly "Diaper Depot" program. Now, to celebrate the program's ninth anniversary, they're asking for the community's help to keep it going strong.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, the church will be partnering with the Moline Kiwanis Club for a "fill the truck" donation drive. The event will take place at First Baptist Church, located at 1901 29th St. in Moline.

Organizers are hoping to collect over 9,000 diapers during the event — that's approximately 50 boxes of diapers. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donors will be able to donate diapers between sizes one to seven right from their car when they arrive at the church. Monetary donations will be accepted on-site, as well.

“We’ve been collecting diapers and dollars from our club membership to help the Diaper Depot for almost a year now, and we can see that it’s serving a great community need," Cathie Rochau, president of the Moline Kiwanis Club, said.

Organizers say that in the program's 9-year history, nearly 3,700 diapers have been given to over 1,000 mothers with children. The giveaways are hosted on the third Saturday of every month. Organizers estimate that they see anywhere between six and 17 new clients during each event.