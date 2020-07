Reports of the flames started coming in around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

MOLINE, Ill — Firefighters are battling flames at the John Deere Pavilion on River Drive in Moline.

The call came in around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18. Several viewers tell News 8 they could see the black smoke from miles away, even across the Mississippi River in Iowa.

News 8 photographer Stephanie Mattan says it looks like the fire started on the roof. Crews are getting it under control.