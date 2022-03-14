What will Moline Mayor Rayapati talk about in her State of the City address?

The mayor will deliver her address 10 a.m. Monday at the Spotlight Theatre. The public is invited to attend.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati will deliver the 2022 State of the City address on Monday morning, March 14 at the Spotlight Theatre on 7th Avenue in Moline.

The address will be open to the public, and this is the first time the event has been held at the theater.

Mayor Rayapati's team said Rayapati wanted to recognize Spotlight Theater as a good example of infill development and the location's proximity to the Interstate 74 redevelopment corridor.

The overall theme for the 2022 State of the City address is "people, possibilities and progress," and Rayapati intends to highlight progress Moline has made in the last year and share plans for 2022.

According to the mayor's office, the city is in good financial shape coming out of the pandemic, with about $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that will go towards child care programs and expanding broadband to the city.

The city also plans to add staff and increasing spending on infrastructure projects in 2022. Along with the 1-74 corridor, the city will work on improving the Illinois 92 corridor and Avenue of the Cities.