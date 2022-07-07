Brrr-ing on the puns! Moline needs your help naming its snowplows

Moline Public Works is looking for unique names for eight of its snow trucks. Here's how you can submit your punny ideas.

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Dec. 24, 2021.

The City of Moline Public Works Department needs your help coming up with names for eight of its main route snowplows. Dolly Plowton, Melton John, Betty Whiteout, Austin Plowers ... the snow puns are truly endless!

There is no limit on the number of entries you can submit, but there are a few guidelines for name submissions:

The name must be limited to 15 characters and only one or two words long to fit on each plow's nameplate sticker.

The name can't include your name or a business name, but puns, a play on words and funny names are welcome!

No profanity, and inappropriate or offensive language is not allowed.

Submit your ideas by Friday, Aug. 13 for the Name a Snowplow contest via email to publicworkssvm@moline.il.us (include "Name a Snowplow" in the subject line) or direct message City of Moline Public Works on Facebook.

Once the submission window closes, public works staff will narrow the submissions down to 20 names.

Those names will then be voted on by the public Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Touch-A-Truck event, and the winning names will be announced on social media ahead of the plowing season. The event is part of the City of Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration running Aug. 25-27 in downtown Moline.