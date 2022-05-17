Don't be alarmed if you see white vans patrolling Moline streets this week

Pavement surveying vans will be driving slowly through Moline's streets and alleys over the next few weeks to help future infrastructure spending decisions.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on Feb. 23, 2022.

The City of Moline warned residents Sunday, May 15 that they might see strange-looking vans driving slowly through streets and alleyways over the next few weeks.

It's part of a new method being used to survey the condition of the 304 miles of roadways that make up Moline, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

The vans will use cameras, lasers and other high-tech equipment to map the condition of the city's roads, and the finished data will be used to create a five-year construction plan that best meets the city's needs and improves its overall infrastructure.

Survey crews with Infrastructure Management Services took to the streets Sunday, and pavement data collection is expected to take 10 to 12 days to complete.