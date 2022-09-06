Hydrant flushing to begin in Moline Monday morning

Hydrant flushing will occur between 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The program is expected to take around a month to complete.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline's Utilities Department will begin fall hydrant flushing on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12. Hydrant flushing will begin at 3:00 a.m. Monday, according to the city's news release.

Crews will be flushing hydrants on weekdays from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hydrant flushing program will take approximately one month to complete.

The program is conducted to verify proper operation of Moline's 2,500+ hydrants, and also to remove sediment deposits within the water mains.

Customers may experience brief discoloration or cloudiness in their water while crews are conducting hydrant flushing in their areas. Any discoloration should resolve by running from a cold-water tap for a few minutes, the release says.

For more information, please visit the city's website, or call the City of Moline Utilities department at 309-524-2300.