Moline crews battle late-night house fire

The fire occurred in a neighborhood near the intersection of Velie Drive and Wilderness Court.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline fire crews responded to a house fire in a neighborhood near First Evangelical Church late Tuesday night.

Multiple Moline firefighters were on scene just before 11 p.m. at a home near the intersection of Velie Drive and Wilderness Court.

Crew members put out the fire upon News 8's arrival and say everyone was evacuated safely.

One of the homeowners spoke with News 8 and said herself and her husband were the only ones in the house, and both were escorted out safely by Moline firefighters.

The homeowner says they were using their fireplace previously that night and put our the fire before bed. She explained, she noticed crackling noises and smelled smoke, which is when she called 911 around 9:30 p.m.