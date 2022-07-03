1 person hospitalized after Moline house fire Monday

Crews battled a second-story house fire in the 400 block of 19th Avenue on Monday afternoon.

MOLINE, Ill. — One person is in the hospital after a house fire in Moline on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from Moline Fire Department.

Crews responded at 1:04 p.m. to a second-floor structure fire at 428 19th Avenue in Moline. Parts of 19th Avenue were blocked off by Moline police.

The fire was put out after 20 minutes and crews stayed at the scene for about two hours to finish their post-fire operations.

Moline Deputy Fire Chief Steve Regenwether said the home was occupied during the fire and everyone made it out safely. He did not say how many residents were inside, but did mention one was at a local hospital for evaluation.

The house has been declared uninhabitable at this time and the homeowners are are in the process of securing temporary housing on their own, according to Rengwether.

It is currently unknown if the house had working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.