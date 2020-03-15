Moline home's garage totaled by afternoon fire

The fire momentarily blocked traffic on 4th Avenue as the fire crews quickly worked the flames down.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline home totally lost its garage in an afternoon fire on Saturday, March 14th.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the 400 block of 4th Avenue near the Esperanza Center just after 2 p.m. Crews blocked traffic from the road and got to work fighting the blaze.

The Moline Fire Department was able to quickly douse the flames, but the damage was already done and the garage was called a total loss. The flames reportedly burned so hot that the siding on a neighboring home began to melt away.