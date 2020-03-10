Moline home totally lost after overnight fire

The Moline Fire Department was dispatched just before 1 a.m. on Saturday to contain a raging house fire.

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline man is without a home after it was destroyed in an overnight fire just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Moline Fire Department was dispatched to a single-story small house engulfed in flames in the 2400 block of 47th Street at 12:45 a.m. on October 3.

The first fire crew arrived at the building to find the the sole occupant, a Moline man, outside the home, uninjured. Firefighters had to fight defensively due to the fire's quick advance and emphasized keeping it from spreading to neighboring buildings.

The battle raged for over two hours, with several more fire companies coming to the scene to keep the blaze under control, salvage the property, and put out hotspots.

Although the fire was extinguished, home was declared to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.