Family rescued from roof after home catches fire in Moline

Five people, including a baby, were helped off the roof of their burning home by bystanders and Moline Police as firefighters arrived on scene.

MOLINE, Ill. — A small, two-story home at 1527 19th Avenue in Moline caught fire with five people inside early Sunday morning, according to the Moline Fire Department.

Thanks to their smoke detectors, the whole family, including a baby, was able to escape to the roof before first responders arrived.

Bystanders noticed the family on the roof of the home and began helping them to the ground with ladders. The Moline Police Department assisted once they arrived soon after.

The first Moline Fire Department engine arrived six minutes after the fire was called in. They reported heavy fire in the front of the home, fire in a neighboring home and several residents outside that needed medical attention. Moline Fire Command requested more ambulances be sent to the scene.

The first engine began attacking the fire in the first home. Ambulances arrived, started advanced medical treatment and transported five people to the hospital. Two more engines responded to extinguish the fire in the neighboring home.

Both fires were brought under control in half an hour, with crews staying on scene for an additional three hours to search for hidden fires.

Moline Fire Department was assisted by the East Moline, Rock Island, Coal Valley and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross also assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.