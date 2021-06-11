Fatal Moline hit-and-run victim, suspect identified

Police say the crash took place at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at 60th St. and 38th Ave. near John Deere Road.

MOLINE, Ill — Update: Authorities have identified the victim and suspect of a fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle hit-and-run at the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue in Moline this past weekend.

According to Rock Island County Coroner's Office, 43-year-old Dawn White was struck during the incident and later pronounced dead after she was transported to Genesis Medical Center.

Moline Police Department identified the suspect as 19-year-old Jayden Jackson who was driving a 2011 black Ford Fusion at the time. Jackson has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident and death.

The charge is a Class 1 felony and Jackson is currently in custody at Rock Island County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Moline Police Department Traffic Investigations at 309-524-2210 or contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities 309-762-9500 / mobile app P3 Tips.

Original: A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday, Nov. 6 in Moline.

The crash was just before 7 p.m. at 60th Street and 38th Avenue near John Deere Road.

Police said the victim was hit after walking east on 38th Avenue and crossing 60th Street. The victim was a 43-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

As of Saturday night, police were looking for the suspect believed to be in a dark-colored Ford passenger car last seen heading north on 60th Street.

The victim's identity was not released.