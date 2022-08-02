Barry Dykhuizen is Moline's next assistant city administrator

Former Morrison City Administrator Barry Dykhuizen began his new role with the City of Moline on Aug. 1.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline announced Tuesday, Aug. 2 that Barry Dykhuizen is its next assistant city administrator. He began his work for the city Monday, Aug. 1.

Dykhuizen previously served as Morrison, Illinois, city administrator for nine years as well as city manager in Guttenberg, Iowa.

Although Dykhuizen said he appreciated the opportunity to serve his hometown of Morrison, he said he was looking for a new challenge in a larger community, and Moline offered just that.

“I like how the city council here has engaged in a lot of planning and has a strategic vision for what it wants to accomplish; it is appealing to join that kind of team,” Dykhuizen said in a news release.

During his time in Morrison, the city was awarded a Governor’s Hometown Award for the creation of an artist’s retail cooperative and worked to have its downtown designated as a Main Street Historic District to boost redevelopment.

One thing that interested Dykhuizen in the Moline job was the opportunity to help the city find new, productive uses for the more than 12 acres of riverfront and river-adjacent land made available for redevelopment by the demolition of the old I-74 bridge. He said his work in Guttenburg, which has three miles of Mississippi riverfront, "installed a true appreciation for the value of the river to the communities along its banks."

Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas said hiring an assistant administrator was critical for Moline to achieve its ambitious goals.