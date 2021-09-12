Moline High School: Students raise over $13k in Share Joys Donut Eating Contest

Students got to dress up while trying to eat as many donuts as possible, all while raising money for a good cause.

MOLINE, Ill. — It's the season of giving, and you won't find many ways to give back to the community that are more fun than a donut eating contest.

Moline High School continued their annual Share Joys "A December to Remember" events on Thursday in a packed Bartlett Performing Arts Center.

Students dressed up and competed against one another, seeing who could eat the most donuts in one sitting while raising money for a good cause.

The contest is one of many activities the high school is hosting this week for their Share Joys program that raises money for children in need from the Moline-Coal Valley district.

Since 1949, the program has raised over $1.2 million, helping supply clothes for the cold weather.

"I know they go and buy winter clothes which I know is really nice because a lot of kids don't have winter clothes, or even coats. So they get to really feel at home in this community." said Moline sophomore Mackenzie Smith.

The donut eating contest on Thursday raised more than $13,000 in funds.

Monetary donations are also being accepted online and can be made here, and checks can be made out to Moline High School Share Joys.

Last year the events were not in-person due to the pandemic so all contributions being made virtually, but the students, staff and community still managed to raise $37,500 for over 300 children from all of the district's schools. Kids were able to shop for clothing at JC Penny in Moline for the Share Joys themed shopping days.