Moline High School holds ribbon cutting for new $14M athletic facility

The upgrades come after the school was faced with not having enough space for students during gym classes and sports practices.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline-Coal Valley School District is celebrating a new addition.

A ribbon-cutting and open house was held on Sept. 15 for a new $14 million athletic facility at Moline High School.

The upgrades come after the school was faced with not having enough space for students during sports practices and gym classes.

In the first phase, students have access to new wrestling rooms, state-of-the-art weight room and improvements to locker rooms and common areas.

Phase two of the project included a new gymnasium, track field, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts. It also consisted of batting cages.

"It's just really beneficial for all the students, even if you're not in sports but it's a great facility with great space so absolutely ecstatic about it," student Corynn Holmes said.

School officials said the old equipment was rundown and not updated since the 50s.

"This isn't just like physical education in the old days, roll the ball out. These kids are learning how to stay physically fit and healthy for a full lifetime," athletic director Dick Knar said.

Students were crowded in rooms and hallways for practice before the renovations.

The first phase of the new construction wrapped up in fall 2020. Students began using the new gym in January 2021.