Moline Gordman's location closing doors amid larger wave

The closing knocks the number of stores in the Quad City area down to one.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Gordman's in Moline is one of many locations that will soon be closing its doors as part of a larger group of shutterings the company is facing.

The Moline store has put up signs announcing the closure and the accompanying sale. This comes after a report from the Springfield-based newspaper, The State Journal-Register, which named the location as one of several stores closing in the state of Illinois, which also includes locations in Champaign, Springfield, and Peoria.

KCRG reports that the Gordman's in Davenport is not one of the Iowa locations facing a similar wave of closures, and will remain open.