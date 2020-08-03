Moline firefighters scramble to fight back-to-back fires

Fire crews had their hands full in the early Sunday afternoon continuously fighting fires.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline firefighters had their hands full in the early afternoon of Sunday, March 8th when fire broke out back-to-back in Moline.

The first fire broke out at a home near the Southpark mall around 11 a.m. Not much information has been released about this incident. Crews were finishing up the job when another blaze erupted across town.

Fire crews responded to the second fire in the 1700 block of 12th Avenue at just before 1 p.m. They arrived at the scene to see the flames in the home's attic window, where they believe the fire to have started.

Responders were at the scene putting out hot spots for hours after extinguishing the flames. A power company came to the scene to disconnect the house from the grid. Parts of 12th Avenue had to be closed for hours.