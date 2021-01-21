Three families displaced after Moline fire

A smoke alarm alerted residents of the fire in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. There were no reported injuries.

MOLINE, Ill — Three families have been displaced after a fire in Moline Thursday morning.

A smoke alarm alerted residents of the fire in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. The Moline Fire Department found smoke coming from all sides of the three-story, multi-family building and residents standing outside.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the attic of the home in around 15 minutes. Losses are estimated at $20,000 and the building is considered uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross is helping residents find additional housing.