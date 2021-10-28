Moline Fire, EMS, and Police Departments seeing dramatic decrease in applicants

Despite immense pride and praise for first responders this past year a half, young people aren’t jumping at the chance to join the field.

MOLINE, Ill. — Interests in joining the field of first responders is drastically down in Moline.

Moline Fire, EMS, and the Moline Police Department spoke with students at Black Hawk College Thursday to answer questions and give information on the field.

Deputy Chief of Moline EMS Travis Noyd was part of the event. He says it’s been hard to get people to apply to the program.

“The number of applicants we received, and those that pass the test and moved on to the process is really, really small,” Noyd said.

The application process to be in EMS recently closed. Noyd says they’re used to seeing around 100 applicants a round. It’s down now to just 20 or so.

“I just wish we could get more of them to come in and do the job. Protect your community, work for the community, you want to do you want to find something fulfilling,” Noyd said. “This is a very fulfilling job.”

It’s the same situation for Moline PD. Chief of Police Darren Gault says they’re interest is also way down.

“From 20 yeas ago, we had 400 applications a year,” Gault said. “Now we’re down to probably about 100, somewhere around there.”

He says their application process is once a year as well, but it’s been open longer lately. Gault says he thinks the pandemic has played a role in the lack of interest.

“I think the pandemic has changed, just conversation in America. We haven't been able to get in front of people to have conversations about our community,” Gault said. “We haven't been able to nurture young adults in helping them navigate what they're going to do with their future.”

He says events like the EMS Fair at Black Hawk College help answer questions that prospective applicants might have. It’s helpful for students like Anysa Delarosa. She’s a sophomore at Black Hawk College. While she is currently undecided in her major, she’s looking at criminal justice.

“I think it’s the importance of the work that first responders do. They are a really big impact on the community,” Delarosa said.

Her classmate Beyonce Gonzalez agrees. She says she wants to get into the field to be able to help people who desperately need it.

“I think that having people who are brave enough to risk their lives every day is super important,” Gonzalez said.