Moline Fire Department responds to early morning fire Friday

The Moline Fire Department was called to North Shore Drive early Friday morning for a fire. Three occupants were able to safely escape.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Fire Department spent early Friday morning fighting a house fire on North Shore Drive near the Rock River.

On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 around 4:16 a.m., authorities responded to 1731 North Shore Dr. to a report of a structure fire, according to a news release.

First responders found an attached garage fully engulfed in flames. The garage was attached to a two-story foyer style home.

Three people were inside when the fire erupted. They were able to safely exit the home.

A car parked in the driveway appeared to be completely destroyed by the fire.

A lack of fire hydrants in the area, along with the wind chill in Moline bringing temperatures to below 15 degrees made it difficult to control the fire. Luckily, fire departments from neighboring cities assisted and the fire was quelled in about one hour.

A MetroLINK bus was dispatched to the scene to serve as a warming center for those displaced by the fire.

There is currently no known information about what caused the fire.