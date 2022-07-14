City of Moline announces retirement of Fire Chief Jeffrey Snyder

The head of the Moline Fire Department will be retiring at the end of August, to be replaced by his Deputy Chief.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline's Fire Chief, Jeffrey Snyder, will be retiring from his long career as the head of the Fire Department at the end of August.

The news comes from a news release published by the City of Moline, which outlines his retirement, his replacement, and thoughts from other officials.

Fire Chief Jeffrey Snyder will be retiring from his post on August 29, 2022; 34 years to the day after he began working at the department in 1988.

Snyder rose through the MFD ranks over the course of his career before being appointed as Interim Chief in July 2017. He was fully promoted to the role of Chief in January 2018.

“I have been blessed with experiences that I could never have imagined as I began my career, friendships which enriched me and a sense of accomplishment that I leave the department in the capable hands of the men and women of the Moline Fire Department. Their dedication to the mission of saving lives and protecting property is unyielding," he said in his retirement notice.

Following the retirement notice, the City of Moline began an internal recruitment process and selected current Deputy Chief Steven Regenwether as Snyder's replacement.

Regenwether began his 24-year career at the Department in 1998, serving as a Firefighter/Paramedic, Engineer and Lieutenant over the years before promotion to the Deputy Chief role in March 2018.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the Moline Fire Department and to be the successor of such a well-respected Fire Chief as Chief Snyder,” said Deputy Chief Regenwether. “I understand there are many challenges moving forward, but I am excited about the future of the department, and I am looking forward to the task.”