House damaged, pet killed by fire and thick smoke in Moline

The smoke was so thick that it caused tens of thousands of damage to the building and resulted in the death of a family pet.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline firefighters responded to the aftermath of a fire on Thursday, July 2nd to find the building heavily damaged and an animal killed by thick, black smoke.

The fire department received the report concerning the fire at the 1100 block of 4th Street at about 4 p.m.

Crews arrived at a single-story family home that at first did not appear to have a fire. Upon closer inspection, firefighters discovered that the windows were layered with soot on the inside. When the fireman forced the doors open, thick, black smoke poured out.

Early crews discovered that the fire had died down on its own, leaving the smoke and heat to be the major source of damage.

The home's residents were no there, but a family pet was, and was found deceased.

The incident was brought under control quickly, according to the Moline Fire Department. Investigations discovered that the fire was started by a window-mounted air conditioning unit.