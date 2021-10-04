Parts of 50th Street and 5th Avenue blocked off after house fire in Moline

A fire broke out at a Moline house Monday morning, with responders closing off the area near the site.

Sometime around 10:30 a.m. a fire was reported at a Moline home in the 400 block of 50th Street.

Authorities arrived at the scene and blocked off areas of 50th Street and 5th Avenue.

Police are diverting traffic away from 5th Avenue.

Further information is not yet available.