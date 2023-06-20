Eastgate development project moves forward for city of Moline

The TIF project is aimed at improving business opportunities and living in an east neighborhood near the riverfront.

MOLINE, Illinois — The city of Moline is launching a multi-million dollar plan to improve an east neighborhood's business opportunities, infrastructure and living.

The city approved the Eastgate TIF Redevelopment Project at a June 20 city council meeting.

The targeted area includes the neighborhood between River Drive and 4th Avenue, going from 49th to 55th Street. It also includes a triangle shaped area of plots between River Drive and Old River Drive, which is just next to the riverfront and Ben Butterworth Parkway.

According to public planning documents, the city's main focus is the Parr Instrument Company, a business that makes laboratory equipment. Planners hope the business can build a new manufacturing facility and renovate their current location.

The city also wants to bring new businesses into vacant spots. Planners will offer tax incentives and improve infrastructure, hoping that more jobs will come to the area and that existing businesses will stay.

Organizers are also focused on improving streets and sidewalks, as several areas have rough roads or paths.

The document also mentions upgrading flood systems. Not only is the area close to the riverfront, planners say businesses and residents often complain of flooding as the pump station is undersized. The approved plans include upgrading the pump station and its systems.

Planners estimate the project will cost $29.7 million but this is over the entire length of the project. TIF projects can take anywhere from 5 to 10 years or more.