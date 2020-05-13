Moline duplex caught fire Wednesday due to improperly 'discarded smoking material'

The Moline Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of 30th Avenue just before 11 a.m. There were no injuries.

MOLINE, Ill. — A vacant two-story duplex in Moline caught fire Wednesday morning due to "discarded smoking material," the Moline Fire Department said in a statement.

The statement said firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of 30th Avenue just before 11 a.m.

There was "light smoke" coming from the exterior of the duplex due to a fire inside, the statement said. Crews were on scene for about an hour, according to the statement.

The department said in the statement the fire was caused by "discarded smoking material near a deck on the rear of the structure."

Firefighters found no one inside the building and there were no reported injuries.