City of Moline gets over $400K following 2020 cyber fraud scam

The city says it sent "two fraudulent wire transfers" in December 2020.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline received a $404,764.59 recovery payment following a December 2020 phishing fraud incident.

The funds were given by Moline's cyber liability insurance carrier, Tokio Marine HCC, minusca $10,000 deductible, according to a press release from the city on Tuesday.

Two fraudulent wire transfers occurred on Dec. 16 and Dec. 30, 2020, totaling $421,119.86 in losses.

Moline recovered $6,355.30 after assistance by the FBI and U.S. Secret Service.

The city says they've worked with auditors to review all of its internal control polices and new protocols to try avoiding any future incidents.