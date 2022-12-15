Crossing over generations: Meet the Moline crossing guard who's helped kids get to school for 50 years

"I lay the law down as to what they're supposed to do and not supposed to do," said Mary Schoeve, who's worked as a crossing guard since 1973.

MOLINE, Ill. — For nearly half a century, the school day in Moline hasn't started or ended without Mary Schoeve.

Schoeve has worked as a Moline-Coal Valley Community School District crossing guard since March 1, 1973. A month later, she was stationed at the intersection of 7th Street and 16th Avenue, where she's stood guard ever since.

"I was walking my five-year-old to school, to William Carr when it was there, and (a crossing guard) said, 'Why don't you become a crossing guard?'" Schoeve said. "So I went down to the courthouse or city hall on Friday and they hired me on Monday."

Many things have changed in the 50 years on the corner. Buildings have been added, businesses have come and gone and fewer kids are walking to school.

"I used to have, oh gosh, about 40 kids at night and at least 30 in the morning," she said.

Now she has around six to nine kids who she regularly helps cross.

She laughs that she's working with her third generation of kids.

"I just love the kids," Shoeve said. "I just enjoy it."

People driving by wave and honk and she waves back and yells "hi!" with a bright smile and a laugh.

After the Moline Police Department posted on Facebook about Shoeve nearing her 50-year work anniversary, hundreds of people posted memories of crossing with her.

"When I was in 6th grade I got the pleasure of being her crossing assistant after school," Amanda Anderson Short commented. "She was so nice."

"I walked nearly every day in 1990-1994," Susy Ruiz wrote. "She always had a bucket of candy waiting at the stop after school. We loved Mary, and I have told my stories to my kids about her!"

"Oh the mornings we all lined up at the 'One Stop' gas station to race to Lincoln Irving, she would always have a smile and say, 'No running until you get to the sidewalk,'" Shawn Reedy recalled. "Being I was raised on 3rd St, she was a huge part of my childhood and so happy every time I see her! She's truly a blessing."

"Mary crossed me every day on my way to and from Lincoln Irving from my first day of kindergarten in 1976 until my last day of 6th grade 1982," Peggy Caviola commented. "She knew all our names, always greeted us with a smile and friendly talk. Asked us how we were when she noticed we were absent. I see her every now and then on that corner and makes me smile!"

The hardest part of the job, Shoeve said, is the cold wind.

"The drivers are nice," she said. "The kids don't give me trouble. I lay the law down as to what they're supposed to do and not supposed to do."

When it starts snowing, she'll shovel areas for the kids to stand before crossing the street.

And after almost 50 years, Shoeve has no plans of leaving her crossing guard duties anytime soon.

"Until I can't drive anymore," she said. "I'll probably work until my body says you can't do it anymore."

