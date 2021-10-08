Moline crash impacts traffic near Black Hawk College on 70th Street

A fire truck and two truck were spotted at the scene, just north of John Deere Road, around 11:15 a.m.

MOLINE, Ill. — A two-car crash tied up some lanes on 70th Street near Black Hawk College on Friday morning, October 8.

Police were directing traffic using the outside lanes of 70th Street, as crews cleaned up the scene in the center of the roadway.

