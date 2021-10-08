x
Moline crash impacts traffic near Black Hawk College on 70th Street

Credit: Crash on 70th Street, Oct. 8. WQAD photo

MOLINE, Ill. — A two-car crash tied up some lanes on 70th Street near Black Hawk College on Friday morning, October 8.

A fire truck and two truck were spotted at the scene, just north of John Deere Road, around 11:15 a.m.

Police were directing traffic using the outside lanes of 70th Street, as crews cleaned up the scene in the center of the roadway. 

You can find real-time traffic reports and tie-ups using News 8's Waze map here. 

There was no word on any injuries or what may have caused the crash. 

