Moline couple shares experience being in England during Queen's death

Bruce and Shelly Jorgensen arrived in England for their 25th anniversary trip on the same day that Queen Elizabeth II died, which left a mark on their experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, UK — Bruce and Shelly Jorgensen planned a tour in Europe to celebrate their 25th marriage anniversary. Little did they know, they would be able to witness history.

The couple arrived in London, Eng. on Thursday, Sept. 8th, the same day Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

"I got a notification in my email saying that she was sick," Shelly said when asked how she found out about the Queen's passing. "My sister-in-law's son texted us that she passed away"

The couple stayed in a hotel just one mile away from Buckingham Palace.

They decided to travel to the Palace and meet the thousands of emotional locals gathering and mourning the death of their queen.

"It was just overwhelming news that we were here when it happened," Shelly said. "I guess you want to say (we were) fortunate enough to be here when something like that happens."

It was the longest reign of any British monarch and the longest record reign of any female head of state in global history.

"There's one Queen," Bruce said. "For the majority of people, she's the only Queen they knew."

The couple plans on staying in London until Tuesday, but they're taking the opportunity to see how the nation transitions into its new era.

"It's been a very memorable wedding anniversary," Shelly said.