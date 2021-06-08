Moline-Coal Valley Superintendent talks COVID-19 policies

When students return to the classroom on Aug. 17, all students and staff will have to wear masks, per Governor JB Pritzker's mask mandate.

MOLINE, Ill. — On first day of school for Moline-Coal Valley students, all students and staff will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. This is in order to comply with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's mask mandate.

The district school board had originally planned to hold a special meeting Thursday to vote on its mask policy. If passed, masks would have been required in elementary schools and "strongly recommended" in middle and high schools. This meeting was cancelled after Pritzker announced the mask mandate Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, you know, we have to follow this executive order and move forward with masking," Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage said. "For me, it's a minor detail. The most important detail is getting our doors open, and keeping our schools open. Some of those awful decisions last year were terrible, and I know how much they impacted families and I never want to have to do that again. But masks keep our doors open, allows us to educate kids in person, then for me, that's what we're going to do."

Savage said she hasn't had much reaction from parents.

"I understand that folks are pretty passionate on either side of the issue," she said. "I really have maybe only had a few calls, maybe a few emails. I think people, for the most part, understand that the governor's executive order pretty much removes the need for debate."

She emphasized that her priority is keeping the students in school full-time.

"I understand the challenges associated with masks, but I'm really urging our staff, our families and our communities to see beyond that and focus on what's most important, and that's getting all of our kids back in school full-time," Savage said.

When the mask mandate is lifted, she said the district will review its mask guidelines based on the current conditions of the pandemic.

There is currently no plan to require students and staff to get vaccinated, and Savage said it should remain a family choice. She added that the district will continue to offer vaccine clinics at school this year.

"It's not our job to require medicine," she said. "We are certainly recommending that folks consider the vaccine as a way to, again, keep our schools open and keep our kids and our staff safe and healthy."

She explained that the COVID-19 vaccine is not written in the federal school code.

"It would take Congress to make that law, at which we would then have the legal authority to ensure that kids are getting those particular vaccinations," Savage said.