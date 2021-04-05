Moline-Coal Valley School District offers counseling after death of teen killed in bicycle collision with squad car

Moline's superintendent confirmed the teen boy was a former student of Wilson Middle School.

The Moline-Coal Valley School District is making counseling available after a 13-year-old former Wilson Middle School student was hit and killed by a police squad car while he was riding a bike.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 in the 1100 block of 34th Street.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the teen boy as Charles W. Hubbard.

One day after the collision, Moline schools' superintendent issued a statement sending condolences to Charles' loved ones.

"I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away yesterday following a traffic accident," said Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage.

She said counseling would be made available to any student or staff member within the district.

The following statement is from Dr. Savage:

"On behalf of the entire Moline-Coal Valley School District, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the young man who passed away yesterday following a traffic accident. The young man was a former student at Wilson Middle School for a short period of time in the fall.

This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our students and staff. The Moline-Coal Valley district has responded with our Crisis Team consisting of counselors and social workers to provide support to any student and staff at Wilson Middle School to help process this loss and express their feelings. This support is also available to any student, staff, or school within our district. Families with a child in any of our schools can reach out to their school and/or school counselor or social worker to receive additional support and resources. We join our entire community in mourning this tragic loss of life."

Dr. Rachel Savage, Superintendent of Schools