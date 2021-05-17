Moline-Coal Valley School District looks ahead at upcoming school year

The school district hopes to return fully to in-person learning for the upcoming Fall semester.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline-Coal Valley School District is planning operations for next school year. As of now, no final decisions can be made at the district level -- and won't be until they receive more information from the C-D-C.

But, Superintendent Dr. Rachel Savage is set on one goal:

"We're really focusing on full in person learning, we anticipate having our schools open five days a week for full school length days," she said, "Which would be fantastic. I mean we currently have about 1,500 Students still on full time remote learning."

Once the school returns fully to in-person learning, there will be one exception for students to continue remote learning.

Any students with medical conditions who receive a written note from their doctor the will have the option of continuing remote learning.

"Apart from those, all other kids will be expected to be in the classroom," Savage said.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Savage said vaccination will remain a parent choice and is optional.

"We respect those choices, whatever they may be," she said, "Clearly it's easy to understand that if a person is vaccinated they likely will not have to quarantine in the event they are exposed to the coronavirus in the Fall."

Over the last school year the district was forced to quarantine multiple students, which created a huge barrier for those students learning process.

"Sending those students home for two weeks at a time has been incredibly challenging for those families for those kids."