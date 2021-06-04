Moline City Council to vote on new City Administrator June 8

On Tuesday, the City Council will vote on whether to employ Bogdan Vitas, Jr. as the new City Administrator.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline City Council is preparing to vote on a new City Administrator comes Tuesday, June 8.

According to the City, council members will be voting on the employment of Bogdan "Bob" Vitas, Jr., as the new City Administrator.

Vitas is expected to join the City on June 14, and officials say he will bring extensive experience in municipal leadership to the area.

City officials say that Vitas brings many strengths alongside his large amount of local government experience, including economic development, urban planning, tax increment financing, and business attraction and retention.

Vitas was most recently employed as Town Manager in South Palm Beach and City Manager in Key West, Florida, where he negotiated redevelopment of the US Navy’s Truman Waterfront for public use.

Other accomplishments provided by the City Council release include:

Financial restructuring of the TIF in Lake Zurich, Illinois

Attraction of Walmart Corporation’s New England distribution center in Lewiston, Maine

Attraction of Kimberly Clark Corporation’s research and development center and a new manufacturing facility in Menasha, Wisconsin.

The City of Moline selected Vitas from a list provided by Baker Tilly USA, a public sector executive recruitment firm based in St. Paul, Minnesota.