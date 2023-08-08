City of Moline apologizes for B.O.O.S.T. program issues

Before approving the $1.1M in federal funding for the small business program, city leaders apologized to applicants over communication issues.

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline city leaders offered an apology at the Aug. 8 council meeting over their handling of a small business program.

The new B.O.O.S.T. program is aimed at improving small businesses in town and attracting new ones. The city approved $1.1 million in federal COVID relief funds for the program at the council meeting.

At that same meeting, several business owners approved for awards complained about the city's handling of the program.

Tim McGuire, owner of the Wild Cherry Spoon Company which News 8 talked to last week, was also at the meeting to voice his concerns.

"In a call I asked how much we would be awarded, thinking that opening a new downtown retail store would award us $10,000 — I was mistaken on that," he said.

Despite his criticism, he vouched for B.O.O.S.T.

"It is a fabulous program," McGuire said. "It's a program you guys need to fund more — it will fund a retail business renaissance."

Some businesses were upset about communication issues, where they expected 'full award' amounts but the city intended them to be 'up to' amounts.

"Imagine my surprise when the Facebook post comes out and it says that I was only awarded $35,000," one businessman said. "I hadn't been given any notification from the City of Moline or anyone else, it just randomly appeared on the website."

Others were unhappy with the application process.

"I know people that are in those 10 other businesses that didn't even submit a budget," one owner said. "How is that fair?"

The council offered an apology before voting on the funding approval.

"I would understand why any business would be frustrated by this," Councilmember Matt Timon said. "For those communication issues, I do apologize. I would be equally frustrated."

City leaders also made a promise to do better.

"These are things we can work on internally to make sure it doesn't happen again with future programs," Timon said.