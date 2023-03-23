Moline announces brand new 'Mo.Live!' Summer Festival

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline is looking ahead to a brand new music and arts festival this summer.
On Thursday, the City of Moline announced the name and logo for the "Mo.Live!" Festival, which will be held on Aug. 25-26 in the downtown area.
The new annual event was inspired by the success of Moline's Sesquicentennial Celebration last summer, and possibly received its name from the suggestion of a Quad Citizen.
The city says they'll have more details to share soon, including a location, a new website and other details.
Mark your calendar for this great new Quad Cities summer tradition!
