Moline announces brand new 'Mo.Live!' Summer Festival

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline is looking ahead to a brand new music and arts festival this summer.

On Thursday, the City of Moline announced the name and logo for the "Mo.Live!" Festival, which will be held on Aug. 25-26 in the downtown area.

The city says they'll have more details to share soon, including a location, a new website and other details.

Mark your calendar for this great new Quad Cities summer tradition!