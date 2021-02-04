Moline and Rock Island PD cracking down on distracted driving in April

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Moline and Rock Island Police Departments will assign extra officers to enforce distracted driving.

MOLINE, Ill. — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Rock Island and Moline Police Departments are assigning extra patrol officers to enforce distracted driving throughout April.

Rock Island Police Chief Jeffrey VenHuizen said officers will stop and ticket anyone who violates distracted driving laws.

“It has become all too common to see people driving down the road while looking at their phones,” said VenHuizen. “People know texting and driving is both dangerous and illegal, but they do it anyway, putting themselves and others at risk.”

Matthew Russell, a police officer with the Moline Police Traffic Investigation Unit, said there are fines and penalties for anyone driving distracted.

“People can expect to receive a citation if they are observed using an electronic device while driving,” said Russell. “Distracted driving is considered a moving violation and a typical fine can be $164.00.”

If an accident is caused from distracted driving that results in bodily harm or death a $1,000 fine can be issued plus a one-year license suspension.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 3,142 were killed by distracted driving in 2019.