Moline adds increased security measures to 150th birthday celebration

MOLINE, Ill. — As the city of Moline celebrates its 150th birthday, the event is coming with a heightened level of security.

It comes after a rise in violent incidents across the country.

"With this many people here and the way that things have been going on in large crowds it just made you feel safe," resident Shaun Nelson said.

Close to two dozen officers were stationed at the festival downtown.

"The city has their highest priority to make sure this festival was safe and secure," Moline communications coordinator Tory Brecht said.

Both uniformed and hidden, plain-clothes officers roam the streets over the course of the week.

"We want people to feel comfortable and safe down here," Brecht said.

Law enforcement was in the middle of the action and posted to high-level buildings.

"We have a pretty heavy police presence here," Brecht said.

Security also checked bags with wands at each entrance.

"I was definitely surprised," Nelson said.

"The wanding, the checking bags, the checking purses and checking bags, outstanding job," resident Ellen Ruvino said.

The security measures also included concrete barriers, railings, fences and dump trucks blocking off the streets.

"Honored to be here, because we are protected," Ruvino added.

"I think it's great. This is the way it should be. It's a shame we have to do this," resident Michael Anderson said.

Moline police were aided by private security and off-duty officers for even more safety.

"We feel to err on the side of caution," Brecht said.