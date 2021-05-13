Modern Woodmen Park rolls back key fan restrictions

The park's mask mandate has been lifted and fans will once again be able to sit up close to the River Bandits action.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Modern Woodmen Park, home of the Quad Cities River Bandits, has rolled back several key COVID-19 restrictions ahead of the Thursday, May 13 home game.

The park has opened up the "buffer zone", or the first several rows closest to the field, to guests, meaning that all of the ballpark's seats are once again available for ticket sales.

Additionally, MLB policy now allows the park to remove its mask mandate for visiting fans.

Both policies are effective immediately, and will be in place for the May 13 home game vs. the Cedar Rapids Kernels.