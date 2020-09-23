Mobile food pantry hits Davenport streets to serve families

One Eighty was looking for a way to give families meals during the pandemic. That's when they got the idea to completely renovate a bus.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport non-profit is finding a way to bring a food pantry to those who need it the most. One Eighty's new Mobile Ministry Center is a food pantry, which drops off food to families at four Davenport area schools.

"It's a grocery store on wheels more or less," says Jeff Breheny, a supervisor with One Eighty. He's the driver of the new mobile pantry complete with shelves, baskets, even a freezer.

The pantry makes stops twice a month at Wilson, Monroe, Smart, and Hayes Schools in Davenport. Each family signed up receives a box of food donated by Riverbend Food Bank and other area stores to help them get through the week.

"I'd say the boxes range from $60 to $80 a piece," Breheny explains.

"It just came together," says Cheryl Winger, a coordinator with One Eighty. "These families are familiar with us and they are excited to get back to, you know, not just the mac and cheese, but back to some of the good things."

Winger is the one who found the bus for sale. With One Eighty's school pantries closed, they turned to leaving boxes of non-perishable food on doorsteps. But the mobile pantry allows for families to get fresh foods.

"I get goosebumps right now just talking about it and getting excited to go out and see different families that we haven't seen in the food pantry for a long time to see how they are doing," Breheny says.