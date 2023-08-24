Mo.Live kickstarting in Moline: Performances, activities and more

The two-day festival was created after Moline's successful sesquicentennial celebration last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline's new music fest Mo.Live is getting ready to start Friday, Aug. 25. The two-day festival was created after Moline's successful sesquicentennial celebration last year.

The event will be at the Vibrant Arena parking lot on 1201 River Dr. Admission is free and 19 acts will perform on two stages

Friday, Aug. 25

Main Stage

5:15 p.m. - Crooked Cactus Band

6:45 p.m. - Grupo Estilo Versatil de Sterling

8:30 p.m. - Banda Arperena

Community Stage

6:15 p.m. - Raq Star Dance Studio

7:45 p.m - Grupo Nuevo Stilo

Saturday, Aug. 26

Main Stage

12 p.m. - The Textures

1:15 p.m. - Cordovas

2:30 p.m. - Avey Grouws Band

3:45 p.m. - The Stone Foxes

5:15 p.m. - Duane Betts and Palmetto Hotel

7:00 p.m. - The Main Squeeze

9:15 p.m. - Eric Gales

Community Stage

11 a.m. - Quad City DJ Company

12:45 p.m. - Wilson School of Rock Band

2:00 p.m. - Lojo Russo

3:15 p.m. - The Memphis Dives

4:30 p.m. - Far Out 283

6:15 p.m. - Running Man

8:15 p.m. - Heads in Motion

In addition to the musical acts, food trucks and vendors will also be available at the celebration.

QC Crime Stoppers will have a 5K, a one-mile and a kids' quarter-mile race on Saturday. Additional activities like bounce houses, face painting and an expanded kid's play area will be available.

To kick off the celebration, a launch party was hosted outside John Deere Pavilion on Thursday featuring the Moline High School marching band, Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild and William Elliot Whitmore.

"The mayor is really about having Moline be viewed as a center for music, arts and entertainment — and what better way to do it than have a big end of summer festival here in the Quad Cities," City of Moline spokesperson Tory Brecht said.

Full details are available on the Mo.Live website.